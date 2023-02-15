County judge seeks clarity on vehicle-use guidelines

Refugio County Judge Gigi Poynter brought up concerns with personal usage of county vehicles by employees at the Jan. 24 meeting of the commissioners court.
Poynter, who is in her first month as county judge, said she tried to familiarize herself with the county policy on vehicle use.
“The best I can tell is that our county does have a policy with respect to vehicle use that was last adopted on May 10, 2016,” Poynter said. “Almost the entirety of the policy is that personal use of county vehicles, equipment, supplies, tools and any other county property shall not be permitted. But other than that there does not appear to be much guidance in our county policies handbooks. So I don’t know if this is an item that the commissioners court needs to address and come to some resolution on something that has been discussed previously. I’m looking for guidance on this subject.”
Poynter brought up recent cases of county employees taking their work vehicles home.
“My understanding is that it is not considered personal use when you’re going to the office, from the office,” Poynter said. “But I have had multiple people tell me that is not correct.”
Poynter asked commissioners if the policy is discretionary or applicable to all employees.
“I think it’s the elected official’s discretion,” said Pct. 3 Commissioner Gary Lee Wright. “That’s what I have thought from the beginning. Every office is different.”
Refugio County Attorney Deborah Bauer said there needed to be consistency among the precincts regarding the vehicle-use policy.
“If you start allowing one department to take home (vehicles) and the other departments, my concern is a liability issue,” Bauer said. “And there’s the public perception of employees using county vehicles during their personal time.”
Poynter and the commissioners agreed to discuss the possibility of specifying the policy by the next budget.
“I would think the best way to move forward is to look at this as two separate issues,” Poynter said. “One issue is what our county policy is on vehicles. But the other issue is to discuss the ins and outs if there needs to be policy change. In the meantime, each precinct is at the discretion of the commissioner in charge of that precinct. It would stand to reason that the remainder of the county employees that have a vehicle would be just subject to discretion of the county judge or discretion of the commissioners court as a whole.”
In action items, commissioners approved accepting bids for construction of the Refugio County Fairgrounds arts and crafts pavilion; approved change orders for the Linney House Museum, Refugio County Fairgrounds restroom building No. 1 and tile color for the Refugio County Fairgrounds Expo Center; and awarded a contract for professional auditing services to Belt Harris Pechacek LLLP.
