REFUGIO – As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state, Refugio County leaders discussed difficulties, potential exposures and plans for dealing with coronavirus.
Sheldon Wiginton, the director of emergency management for the county, said the virus has been detected in 241 of 254 Texas counties. The number of COVID cases has climbed in Refugio County as well as all surrounding counties in recent days.
“What we are seeing is a general uptick everywhere, especially in urban, more densely populated areas,” said County Judge Bobby Blaschke. “The numbers are going up.”
There has been concern expressed with county employees being in close contact with those who have coronavirus. In one case, a contractor who lives outside the county brought his daughter and introduced her to county employees. It was discovered afterward that the daughter contracted COVID-19. In another case, a family member of someone at the jail was diagnosed with COVID, and also, a distant family member of someone who delivers meals to senior citizens contracted the virus.
“What is the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the governor’s plans” for response to such instances, Blaschke asked Wiginton.
“What the general standing procedure is right now is just because an employee or person has come in to contact with a person with COVID doesn’t mean they have COVID, too,” Wiginton said. “They are notified. If you believe you have been exposed, wear a mask, monitor your conditions and if you have a headache, fever, body aches or other symptoms, see a doctor. They will put you in quarantine at that time.”
Wiginton said the idea was to keep from shutting down an entire precinct because of one exposure.
“In April, the governor mentioned a lot of health protocols,” Blaschke said. “He’s been slowly opening things back up and relaxing more stringent requirements.”
It was noted at that time that employees were to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms, be trained on proper hygiene, and that employees who had known close contacts with those who contracted the virus were to be sent home to monitor symptoms for a certain number of days — and in some cases, employees might need a note from a doctor or other medical professional clearing them to return to work.
A suggested policy was to not allow employees to return to work if they have been exposed to COVID for a 14-day period, unless the person exposed was a health care worker or was considered to be part of critical infrastructure.
“We differentiate between critical infrastructure (employees) and the general population,” Wiginton said.
“We want to keep everyone safe but sometimes we don’t have an option B,” Blaschke said.
Debbie Sternadel, director of Refugio County Elderly Services, which delivers meals to senior citizens throughout the county, said extra precautions are being taken to help protect everyone, including the use of masks and social distancing.
She said although the service is considered to be critical to area residents “we need to be sure be protect the elderly because they are a high risk population.” She said if there was a reduction of drivers because of COVID, that she herself and another employee who usually remains in the office would go out and deliver meals.
Blaschke said some workers might be fearful of loss of income as a result of COVID-19 exposure. “Sometimes it’s hard to get the truth but we want to stop the spread of the virus as much as possible.
To help limit the spread of COVID-19, the jail has been locked down. Those inmates who have been designated as trusties for their good behavior had previously been allowed to help prepare meals at the jail, if they volunteered to do so. However, in light of the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, those inmates are not currently being allowed to offer their assistance.
“That means employees are working extra hours because of the loss of help,” Blaschke said.
He added that if employees are exposed to COVID-19, he wants them to take some time to ensure everyone’s safety.
“I want to make sure employees are self-quarantining for a while,” Blaschke said. “I know we have an off ramp (from restrictions that might apply to the general population) since we are essential. But we want to make sure employees take time to quarantine (if possibly exposed).”
While continuing county services is important “we need to understand people come first. We are critical infrastructure, but people’s safety comes first.”
