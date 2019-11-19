REFUGIO – The 90-day burn ban for the county was lifted Tuesday morning in the Refugio County Commissioners Court special meeting.
Emergency Management Coordinator Shelton Wiginton recommended lifting the burn ban.
He said more rain was on the way to confirm the county was out of a dry spell – mostly in West Woodsboro and southern parts of the county.
Commissioners unanimously approved lifting the ban until Dec. 23, when their next meeting will be held, and when they will look at any further need for a burn ban.
In other county business, LNV engineer John Miller reported that the a bid from BLS Construction of El Campo (out of 11 bids) was recommended for the new airport terminal building.
The bid of $381,749 was approved by commissioners, which in addition to a new building will cover installation of a septic system and relocation of water lines. Electrical will be buried.
Miller also reported that the Sheriff’s annex building in Tivoli was finished except for a few minor follow-ups.
He said a pre-construction meeting for the fairgrounds new multi-purpose building will be held this week or next.
Work is being done expediently for completion before the County Fair and Youth Livestock Show in March.
Commissioners also cast all of the county’s 1,554 votes for Ida Turner to be the county’s representative on the Refugio County Appraisal Board.
And commissioners moved their December meeting from Dec. 24 to Dec. 23, beginning at 9 a.m. in the Refugio County Courthouse.
