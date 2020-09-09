REFUGIO – Refugio County continues to move forward with plans to renovate the boat ramp in Bayside, and has received a positive response from the structure’s current owner, the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department (TPWD).
Working with the county to spearhead these efforts is Santos McBain Management and Planning of Corpus Christi.
Ray De Los Sanos, president of Santos McBain, said he has talked to TPWD representatives and told them of Refugio County’s desire to refurbish the boat ramp and to take over ownership of it.
“TPWD has had agreements dating back to the 1970s with the county, Texas Department of Transportation and the General Land Office (GLO),” De Los Santos said. “TPWD serves as the hub and operator of the boat ramp.”
County records have helped clear up confusion about the boat ramp.
“When I talked to TPWD about the boat ramp they asked if it was in Aransas County, and I said ‘absolutely not,’” De Los Santos said. “There has been some confusion because there are two boat ramps and there has been an intermingling of documents of two different structures. It was good documents by Refugio County that helped clear things up.”
The county is seeking to assume control of the boat ramp and use GO MESA (Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act) funds to rehabilitate the structure.
“TPWD would view that favorably and supports the county’s efforts,” De Los Santos said.
He noted that a lease between the GLO and TPWD regarding the boat ramp expired on July 31, but rather than renewing that agreement, the TPWD would transfer the permit to Refugio County.
“That will help prevent spending extra time and funds to get a new agreement, and TPWD is supportive of that,” De Los Santos said.
He added that TPWD does not have a clear process for giving the property to the county, but De Los Santos told them the county would want a clear process to be established.
“It’s nice to get to the end of the tunnel and find out the light is not an oncoming train but sunlight (in regards to moving forward with the county’s plans),” he said.
Refugio County Judge Bobby Blaschke noted that there are boat docks on the Aransas River as well as Bayside, and that sometimes causes confusion because people see or hear the word Aransas and automatically connect it with that county.
“There were just 13,000 trout released from that location,” Blaschke said. “It’s a huge asset to our county. It’s incumbent that we get the facility going as soon as we can.
“It’s a convoluted process, and we appreciate y’all going through that on behalf of the county,” he told De Los Santos.