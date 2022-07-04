Refugio County commissioners received a presentation from Hart InterCivic representatives on a new paper-based voting system that is being mandated by the Texas Legislature.
During the June 14 meeting of the commissioners court, Tony Cervantes, account manager for Hart InterCivic, demonstrated his company’s new paper-based voting system that adds another step to the voting process.
The pricetag to update the county’s voting equipment is $225,247.
Cervantes said the state is offering a 100% reimbursement of the costs if the transition to a paper-based voting system was in place by November.
“We have Refugio County scheduled for July,” Cervantes said.
According to Cervantes, voters will be given an access code on a piece of paper when they arrive at the polling place.
Once the access code is entered, the ballots will appear on a touchscreen. After making their selections, voters will then have to print their vote record.
“It will ask you if you’re sure you want to print your record,” Cervantes said. “You touch ‘Yes.’ That will produce a vote record that has your selections on the paper. At this point, the voter still hasn’t voted.”
The voter has to take the paper and run it through a scanner box for it to be tabulated.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Roy Payne feared the extra step of printing the paper would discourage people from voting.
“I think you’re going to have less voter turnout,” Payne said.
Attorney Deborah Bauer, who provides counsel for the county, reminded the court that the county spent a similar amount of money two years ago to update its voting equipment.
“We went through this whole rigmarole not even a couple of years ago and we’re doing it again?” Bauer asked.
“This mandate is being paid for but it is with taxpayer dollars,” Refugio County Judge Robert Blaschke said. “It doesn’t come out of one pocket, it comes out of another pocket.”
Bauer also asked about the new equipment’s speed in tabulating votes.
“My next question is it going to speed up the election process?” Bauer asked. “It just seems a county our size takes way too long to get election results when we’re doing it electronically.”
Bauer was told it would not.
Hart InterCivic has been Refugio County’s voting vendor since 2005.
Priscilla Zuniga, Refugio County first assistant auditor, asked the court if the county had taken bids from other vendors.
After discussion, the commissioners took no action in selecting a vendor.
