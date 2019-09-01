County OKs $10M budget

REFUGIO – The 2019-20 Refugio County budget of $10.2 million was adopted Tuesday morning by the Refugio County Commissioners Court.
Refugio County Judge Bobby Blaschke noted that a few changes had been made but the budget amount remains the same.
The commissioners had set the proposed tax rate at 75.25 cents for every $100 of property value to support the budget in an earlier meeting.
The rate falls just below the rollback rate and is an increase from the effective tax rate of 69.69 cents for every $100 of property value.
In other business, LNV engineer John Williams gave an assessment of the county’s projects to rebuild after Hurricane Harvey.
He said a design for a new airport terminal is underway, as well as other airport projects.
He also noted that a pre-construction meeting will occur soon for the Refugio County Museum’s new roof.
Roe Ellis, of Wilson Consulting, said 30 projects have been obligated, that means funding will be available for them.
“We have 14 more,” she said.
Also, Blaschke noted that the volunteer responders who fought recent grass fires and one fire caused by lightning should be thanked for their quick response.
“We really appreciate our responders,” he said.
