REFUGIO – The opportunity to free up sheriff’s department officers for patrol and investigation duties — and also to produce more complete data, led the Refugio County Commissioners Court to approve a request by Sheriff Pinky Gonzales and Patrol Lt. Jeff Raymond for new body cameras and related equipment for the department.
“We are now using Safety Vision for our cameras, and we’re having a lot of problems,” Gonzales said. “We want to go with Watch Guard. In the end, it will save a lot of money and time.”
Raymond, who is one of the technology experts for the sheriff’s office, said the current system in place is time-consuming, requiring a deputy to pull individual cards from cameras and take them to the server at the Refugio County Courthouse for downloading and to be burned to a disc.
“When we have a deputy do that, it pulls them off the road for two to two and a half hours,” Raymond said. “We’ve also had trouble with the server, and I’ve spent three hours on the phone trying to fix the problem. Then we have to call the deputy back to reformat the camera.
“We have to download the information when the district attorney, county attorney or investigators need it. Also, there are times where the server doesn’t download all of the information.”
That problem should be resolved with the Watch Guard system, which is the same system used by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Raymond said.
“With the new server, we can upload the data to a cloud server,” he said. “The deputy can then email a link with the video (to attorneys and investigators). That way, the deputies stay on the road. This system is both in the car camera and body camera to make sure we don’t miss anything.”
The more complete data helps when cases reach trial, Raymond said.
“It helps with prosecution,” he said. “A lot of our cases are going federal with gun seizures and drug seizures, so it’s important to have all the data available.”
Gonzales said the new system will be a great improvement for the sheriff’s office.