REFUGIO – Today’s edition of the Refugio County Press marks a step back into the future.
At the end of December 2017, this newspaper was combined with the Goliad Advance-Guard to form the joint Advance-Guard Press.
With this edition of the County Press, the newspaper’s new publisher, Dennis Wade, said it’s important that Coastal Bend Publishing (the paper’s new owners) take the first step in partnering with Refugio County to see it through some of the redevelopment issues that have strapped the county since Hurricane Harvey.
“One of the ways we can do that is by bringing back the County Press as a newspaper whose front page is devoted to news of this community,” Wade said. “It’s important that the people who live here take ownership of their newspaper, and we believe this is one way we can help.”
Coastal Bend Publishing’s President and CEO, Jonathan McElvy, explained more how the transition back to the County Press will work and why the company made the decision to bring back the County Press.
“I’ve always believed that where a community has a thriving newspaper, there’s a reciprocal relationship directly related to that community. A strong community has a strong, local newspaper. And a strong, local newspaper has a strong community,” McElvy said. “Well, there’s no way we can do that in Refugio County other than bringing back the nameplate of the County Press and taking a more vested interest in this entire county.”
McElvy also said that the content inside the County Press will focus more on development in the coastal communities of San Patricio County.
“When our company looked at buying this group of newspapers, we took a look at what was happening across the entire region,” McElvy said. “What we found was incredible potential between Refugio County and San Patricio County. As the Exxon plastics plant is completed, and as the new steel plant is built, we believe the synergies between Refugio and San Pat are going to be undeniable.”
McElvy said the community’s growth will be directly tied to those new industries, and the supporting businesses that open.
“We firmly believe that as these new industries take root in our neighboring county, we’re going to see more and more service businesses, more retail businesses, and more home development. And we believe Refugio County stands to gain tremendously from that,” he said. “And when that happens, we want Refugio to have its own newspaper. That’s why we’ve made this change.”