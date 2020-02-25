REFUGIO – Walk Across Texas was recently conducted in Goliad and Refugio counties. Students from Woodsboro Elementary and their families walked during the kickoff and at the Turkey Trot.
Refugio had stormy weather on the intended start day for the challenge. Many family members came out to the Refugio Turkey Trot to encourage the students to get moving.
All families added miles to their student’s grade levels.
The 6th grade classes from both Woodsboro Elementary School and Refugio Elementary School were the winners.
These two teams were also the winners last year.
The students from both schools walked more than 9,000 miles.
The adults in both counties participated. Refugio County Community Walk Across Texas was co-sponsored by the Refugio County Memorial Hospital Wellness Center and the winners were the Manic Mommies who walked more than 1,000 miles.
The Red Hot Teacher Trekkers were the winners in Goliad County. This team walked more than 2,000 miles