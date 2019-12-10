REFUGIO COUNTY – The Refugio County Elections Administration Office began mailing out the new voter registration certificate recently. New certificates are mailed every two years to all registered voters.
The new certificates are orange and are valid from Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2021. They replace the yellow voter registration certificates, which expire Dec. 31.
Voters are encouraged to check the information on their new certificates for accuracy and retain them for upcoming elections. Any necessary corrections may be made on the back of the card, signed and returned to the elections office.
Any person who has moved, had a name change or been previously registered in Refugio County and does not receive a new voter registration certificate by the end of this month should contact the elections office.
Voters who are placed on the “suspense list” are subject to having their voter registration canceled if their records are not updated within two federal general elections.
Contact the Refugio County Elections Administration Office at 361-526-2151 with questions regarding a voter registration certificate.
Voters may also visit www.co.refugio.tx.us or on Facebook at Refugio County Elections Administration for regular election updates.