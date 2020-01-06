REFUGIO – County commissioners approved annual fire contracts with volunteer departments on Dec. 23.
The Austwell Volunteer Fire Department received a contract amount of $10,100.
Tivoli Volunteer Fire Department received a $14,500 contract.
The Woodsboro Volunteer Fire Department received a $28,000 contract.
The Bayside Volunteer Fire Department received a $10,100 contract.
The Refugio Volunteer Fire Department received a $34,000 contract.
All contracts are final once an invoice is signed and signed contracts are returned to the Refugio County Commissioners Court.
In other business, LNV Engineer John Miller reviewed various projects underway in the county.
He said the multipurpose building at the fairgrounds has site work completed and the project is ready for a slab.
The old airport terminal building and its slab are gone, and site work will begin.
County Judge Bobby Blaschke noted that a funding strategy for each project was needed.
Miller estimated that the fairgrounds tower should be in place by mid to late January.
