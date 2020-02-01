Court praises Bobcats

REFUGIO – An official proclamation was approved by the Refugio County Commissioners Court on Tuesday morning, recognizing the 16-0 season of the Refugio Bobcats, who won the Class 2A Division 1 state championship.
Refugio High School Athletic Director Jason Herring was present to hear the proclamation and was asked for any comments.
“It means the world to me and the team and our school,” Herring said.
“All the credit goes to the kids. They are not only champs on the field, but champs in life,” he added.
Commissioner Gary Bourland noted that it was Refugio’s fifth state championship in recent years and the third under the coaching of Herring.
In other business, the court approved returning $370,000 to the state’s Rebuild Texas Fund.
The time deadline to use the money as match money for a $1.2 million Texas Historical Commission grant had run out because of insurance problems.
The money was the 15 percent match for the THC grant that would pay for repairing the Refugio County Courthouse building.
“We need court action to reverse that, and go back and release funds back to Rebuild Texas,” said County Judge Bobby Blaschke.
Also, commissioners agreed to not implement a burn ban and take the item off future agendas until the county’s fire departments and emergency management coordinator Sheldon Wiginton deem it to be returned for consideration.
The court also canvassed the Austwell mayoral election, and nothing was changed.
The special Jan. 21 election to choose a mayor and city commissioner in Austwell had Molly Grace Garcia winning the mayor’s position with 54 votes to Charles Roundtree’s 32 votes.
The unopposed candidate for city commissioner, Place 1, was Donald Denton with 69 votes.
The turnout had 86 of 131 votes cast.
The court certified the results.
Tim Delaney is the Refugio editor at the Advance-Guard Press and can be reached at 361-526-2397, or at refugio@mySouTex.com.