REFUGIO – A public hearing on the proposed tax rate for the county was conducted by the Refugio County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
The proposed rate was 75.25 cents for every $100 of property value.
So the taxes on a $50,000 home would be $376.24 with the proposed rate.
The proposed rate is just below the rollback rate of 75.26 cents for every $100 of appraised property.
The effective rate, the rate that would have generated the same amount of revenue as the previous year, was 69.69 cents per $100 of property value.
The proposed tax rate will support the $10 million budget the commissioners court adopted last week.
One more public hearing is set for the proposed tax rate on Sept. 10.
Tim Delaney is the Refugio editor at the Advance-Guard Press and can be reached at 361-526-2397, or at refugio@mySouTex.com.