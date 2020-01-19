Courthouse to get additional security

REFUGIO – The public will get a surprise soon when the Refugio County Courthouse implements security measures.
Commissioners on Tuesday morning, Jan. 14, approved a $33,385 security package.
“That’s not including two security guards,” said Chief Deputy Gary Wright.
The security guards will be Refugio County sheriff’s employees.
The public entrance to the courthouse will be the north entrance because that entrance is ADA compliant (elevators are there).
All other entrances will be closed to the public (east and south entrances).
County employees will have swipe cards for access to all entrances.
Also, the guards at the north entrance will check everybody who enters the courthouse with a wand.
County Judge Bobby Blaschke estimated the salaries for the two guards, including benefits, to be around $80,000 a year.
He noted that there is $122,000 in the courthouse security balance.
In other county business, commissioners approved an increase in the county’s share of firefighters money for the Refugio Volunteer Fire Department.
Fire Chief Ronnie Williams provided a detailed report justifying the increase of $5,000 a year, totaling $39,000 (up from $34,000).
County Judge Bobby Blaschke noted that it had been 10 years since any prior increase was approved.
Also, the funds for the increase will come from unallocated funds.
Commissioner Stanley Tuttle said he had only one concern: Other fire departments in the county may ask for an increase, too.
Commissioners also recognized Roy Cisneros for his 15 years of service to the county.
