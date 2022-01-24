COVID-19 cases are up in Refugio after a months long drop in active cases. Between Jan. 4 and Jan. 13, the number of active cases has risen by over 100.
The current number of estimated active cases in Refugio County sits at 176 at the time of writing.
Though the number of cases is rising, Corey Wascek, CEO at Refugio Memorial Hospital, explains that many of the cases they are seeing are mild infections. Most of these mild infections do not require a hospital stay.
“We’ve kept our vigilance as far as preventing infections,” said Wascek. “... The only uptick that I would say is there are a lot more people coming in with either signs of COVID or the anxiety that they have been exposed to COVID. That has made our laboratories, our ERs and our rural health clinics extremely busy. ... The cases that we are seeing are very mild. I think we have only admitted four to the hospital that have tested positive with COVID. They are elderly and they have been admitted for weakness. They haven’t been admitted for any of the typical COVID symptoms.”
Wascek stated that they currently have a handle on the surge and urges people to look closely at the fact that this new surge has resulted in mild symptoms.
“The biggest thing with the uptick, and I think you can definitely see that across Texas, is that people are trained to test now,” said Wascek. “I think that you’re seeing not an amazingly fast moving virus. I think we are seeing the same movement of COVID that we’ve seen in the past. In the first wave, we had almost just as many infections.”
Wascek wants to make sure that they can report the current active cases of COVID-19 in Refugio County while making sure people have the information at hand to avoid panic and anxiety.
Refugio County Judge Robert Blaschke keeps himself constantly apprised of the COVID-19 situation as it relates to Refugio. On the subject, Blaschke spoke on the trends he is seeing and has seen in the past.
“If we look at the data in the county,” said Blascke. “... I think we can expect it to continue to increase. ... The peak of this fourth wave, if you will, is not really expected to happen until Jan. 30. That tells me we can continue to expect ongoing cases, upticks and increased numbers of COVID cases in the region, South Texas and in Refugio County as well.”
Blaschke has held a weekly meeting since March 2020 where the county reaches out to nine key stakeholders in the area.
“We have a weekly call talking about it and encouraging people to continue practicing the mitigation techniques and practices that we are all aware of, washing hands, social distancing,” continued Blascke.
Blaschke is a proponent of vaccinations and encourages residents of Refugio County to get themselves vaccinated. In the meantime, Blascke will continue to hold these weekly meetings to make sure that he and the county of Refugio remain informed about what is going on in Refugio.
Blaschke acknowledges that this recent surge is mild, as Wascek stated, however he does not want anyone to let their guard down.
“I think the vaccine has provided some level of protection in the body’s immune system,” said Blascke. “I think that has helped with the symptoms. Plus, I think this particular strain of the virus is very contagious but has mild symptoms I’ve heard. I think so far we have been very fortunate that in a lot of these cases, people that are affected have managed to stay out of the hospital.”
The county of Refugio and Refugio County Memorial hospital will continue to treat and monitor this latest spike in COVID-19 throughout the county.
