Cox helps RHS students ‘Carry the Load’

Refugio High School teacher/coach Cameron Cox received a revelation of sorts during the Christmas break in 2018.
Cox spent much of the holiday season trying to figure out how he could help develop Refugio’s outstanding athletes into equally impressive young men.
“There are really two goals as a coach,” Cox said. “There is developing the young man and then there’s winning games, track meets and everything else. I felt like we were doing a pretty good job of doing one. I felt we could do better at the other.”
Four qualities kept popping into Cox’s mind – love, ownership, accountability and discipline.
“I then realized the acronym LOAD,” Cox said. “I was like, ‘Oh, that’s perfect.’ ”
“Carry the Load” was born. Cox created a six-week curriculum for the football offseason that emphasized the four qualities.
“The athletes embraced it like crazy,” Cox said. “I think it really hits on what it takes to be a great teammate, but also carries over to what it takes to be a great citizen, father and husband.”
“Carry the Load” was printed on the back of the Bobcats’ helmets and on the championship rings that the 2019 Refugio earned after winning the school’s fifth state title.
The program completed its fourth year this spring. Cox was honored for his creation of “Carry the Load” and his work as a special education teacher by being named recently as the Refugio ISD Secondary Teacher of the Year.
“It is a great honor to be named Teacher of the Year,” said Cox, who has taught at Refugio High School for 10 years. “If you’re not a good coach, the other coaches will work with you to become a better coach. But if you don’t teach and you’re not a good teacher, then you’re not going to have a job.”
“Coach Cam has done a tremendous job implementing our character education program for our kids,” said Refugio Athletic Director Jason Herring. “Our hope is that kids in our program will develop into not only winners on the field, but winners in life. Coach Cam is invaluable for his work in our program,and greatly appreciated.”
The program includes six weeks of classroom and three weeks of community service.
“When we’re doing our talks in our classroom sessions, or whatever, we’re always talking about carrying love, carrying ownership, carrying accountability and carrying discipline with you at all times,” Cox said.
The community service projects included athletes writing letters of encouragement to patients at Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi, cleaning trash at Refugio ISD campuses and reading to Refugio ISD kindergartners.
“I told the kids before we did the community service that they had the opportunity to do something else for somebody and get absolutely nothing in return,” Cox said. “I didn’t discourage them from putting it on social media. But I wanted them to know that wasn’t the reason we were doing it.”
Each athlete wrote five letters to the children at Driscoll.
“Every kid with their breakfast was getting letters from a Bobcat,” Cox said. “The athletes would discuss what they were putting in the letters. I gave them an example, but they had ideas of their own. What made it really special was how the athletes handled it. They couldn’t have done a better job.”
Cox said the program develops humility, unity and a desire to serve among the athletes.
“They filled 16 trash bags at the high school,” Cox said. “They were walking around campuses among their peers with trash bags. Other students thought they were being punished, but there was no griping.”
One student who went through the program since its inception was recent graduate Javier Ontiveros.
“Coach Cam always tells us our job is to get better,” said Ontiveros, who played on the football team and reached the state powerlifting tournament his final two years. “For now, that job is to be a better student, better athlete and better son so that in the future we will be better citizens, better husbands and better fathers.”
Cox didn’t expect the program to be this much of a success.
“I think it helps strike a balance between developing the young man and developing the athlete and winning at a consistent level,” Cox said.
“I didn’t do it for recognition and our kids don’t do this for the recognition, but it was an honor to be named Teacher of the Year. It felt good because it was a lot of work and I think what we do does have a big impact on the kids.”
