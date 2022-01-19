Cuero Regional Hospital, in partnership with Bexar County Health Collaborative, offers Pathways to Coverage appointments every Wednesday at Cuero Regional Hospital with representatives providing free health insurance coverage enrollment, re-enrollment or renewal.
Appointments can be made by calling 210-761-3420 or 1-855-949-OPEN or book online at https://www.pathwaystocoverage.net/.
“Open enrollment for health insurance ends Jan. 15, 2022, so the timing is critical for our community in terms of enrollment,” said Lynn Falcone, CEO of Cuero Regional Hospital.
“Pathways to Coverage offers free assistance with enrollment in Medicaid and CHIP, as well as offering information on the Affordable Care Act, helping to find providers and understanding your coverage,” said Falcone.
Per the Health Collaborative, families need to renew their Medicaid and CHIP coverage annually. If already enrolled, they should confirm that their address on file is up-to-date, especially if they have moved in the last year. And, enrollment is open year-round.
Those interested in scheduling the free health insurance coverage assistance are directed to call 210-761-3420 or 1-855-949-OPEN or visit https://www.pathwaystocoverage.net/ to make their appointments.
This project is supported by funding opportunity NAVCA210427-01-00 from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $1,677,438 with 100 percent funded by CMS/HHS.
Information submitted by Emily Weatherly, Marketing and Development Director for Cuero Regional Hospital