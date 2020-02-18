Hello, San Patricio and Refugio counties, I would like to introduce myself to you. My name is Jeff Osborne, and I am looking forward to getting to know you.
I first started working for newspapers in this region in December 2018, when Jeff and Chip Latcham gave me an opportunity to be the editor of The Progress, which serves Live Oak and McMullen counties to your northwest. Previously, I had lived in Central Texas.
My wife, son and I enjoy living in South Texas and quickly began to consider it home. I love the area between Corpus Christi and San Antonio.
We have all the amenities of the big city not far away, but also have the benefit of smaller communities to call home. We can also get to know people better than we might be able to in a large city.
When we heard the newspapers of Beeville Publishing would be sold, we weren’t sure what to expect.
Fortunately, we have a strong commitment from the McElvey Media Group, the new owners of Coastal Bend Publishing, to continue bringing you trusted news, features and sports with a dedication to community journalism.
My 25 years of working for Texas newspapers was interrupted by a three and a half year stint working for the Brazos River Authority.
While it was an interesting job, my heart was with community newspapers, and having the opportunity to get out of the office and meet people and tell their stories.
It is an honor to be able to shine the spotlight on your communities, because there are so many positives worth celebrating.
From north to south and east to west, San Patricio and Refugio counties have a lot of great stories to tell.
These include youth achievements, efforts to grow and improve the area by strengthening businesses already here or attracting new ones, and showcasing the great people who make this area special.
I look forward to helping tell your stories and sharing what makes this part of Texas such a great place to live, work in and visit.
I have already had the opportunity to meet some wonderful people in your communities and look forward to getting acquainted with many more of you.
I am impressed with the communities in San Patricio and Refugio counties. There are so many great, positive stories to share and countless reasons why this area is building on a strong foundation and getting better everyday.
I have heard some of your stories about working hard to recover from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey and make these communities thrive. I am inspired by your determination, resilience and dedication to your communities.
I have heard appreciation and love for our South Texas communities expressed by those with deep roots here, newcomers and visitors alike.
I feel blessed to have the chance to get to know you, and shine the spotlight on what makes this area special.
Jeff Osborne is an editor for Coastal Bend Publishing’s News of San Patricio and Refugio County Press. A Texan since 1973, he has worked for Texas newspapers for 25 years.