Early voting for the March 1 primary election will continue Thursday, Feb. 24 and
Friday, Feb. 25 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Refugio County Elections Administration office, located at 414C N. Alamo Street in Refugio.
Voting on March 1 will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at six polling locations throughout the county.
There are two contested races for Refugio County offices in the Republican primary.
Gigi Poynter and Sylvia Barrera-Wiginton are running for the county judge GOP nomination.
Noel Vega and Roberta Shipp Fagan are vying for the Republican justice of the peace No. 1 nomination.
Following are the six polling locations for March 1:
• Precincts 1, 3, 3A, 4 - Refugio Community Center, 305 SwiftStreet, Refugio
• Precincts 1A, 2 - Eagle Dome
Multipurpose Center, 904 Locke Street, Woodsboro
• Precinct 2A - Bonnie View Community Center, 355 Farm-to- Market Road 629, Bonnie View
• Precinct 2B - Bayside Community Center, 909 First Street, Bay-side
• Precinct 4A - Adkins Community Center, 215 Oleander Avenue, Tivoli
• Precinct 4B - Austwell Community Center, 311 Bay Street, Austwell
For election results, visit mysoutex.com.