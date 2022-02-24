A Onalaska man 47-year-old faces three felony charges after being arrested by Refugio County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Feb. 8 at a Bayside convenience store.
According to the RCSO report, Thomas Jackson was taken into custody while fueling a pickup truck that had been reported stolen from the Fennessey Ranch.
The report states that the owner of the pickup truck followed Jackson to Bayside Grocers.
RCSO deputies ap-prehended Jackson at the convenience store. A 37-year-old Corpus Christi woman was an occupant in the vehicle. According to the report, an inspection of the vehicle uncovered a 9mm firearm that had been reported stolen from the Kingsville Police Department. Jackson faces charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. The woman was re- leased from the scene.
Jackson remained in custody at the Refugio County Jail as of Feb. 10.
