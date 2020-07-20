As various parts of the world begin to slowly reopen, people looking forward to traveling or vacationing should know that many travel insurance policies do not provide coverage for travelers who decide to cancel their plans due to concerns about a pandemic. According to AARP, many insurance companies explicitly state in travel insurance policies that pandemics are excluded as reasons for canceling a trip. Travel insurance providers note that exclusion exists because pandemics are extremely unpredictable, which makes it difficult to properly assess the risk of one happening when determining the cost of a policy. In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, some travel insurance providers expressed a willingness to be flexible, with some even offering refunds to customers who became ill with the virus prior to their trips. However, such flexibility is not uniform, and travelers, such as those who have not tested positive for the virus, may need to find alternative solutions if they do not want to travel but have already booked vacations. Travel agents or others who helped book travel reservations may be willing to serve as intermediaries between travelers and hotels or rental property owners to increase the chances that vacationers are not stuck paying for vacations they have no intention of taking.