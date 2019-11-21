REFUGIO – According to the results of a national assessment administered by the National Center for Education Statistics, America’s fourth and eighth grade students are losing ground in their ability to read literature. These scores make up what is called the “nation’s report card.”
The average fourth- grade reading scores declined in 17 states. Only 35 percent of fourth- grade students were proficient in reading in 2019, down from 37 percent in 2017. Thirty-four percent of eighth-grade students were proficient in reading, down from 36 percent.
Overall student progress in reading has stalled in the last decade, with the highest performers stagnating and the lowest achieving students falling further behind. Average reading scores for fourth grade students in Texas had no significant change since 2017, while average reading scores for eighth grade students in Texas decreased since 2017.
One of the most important things that parents can do to help children improve their reading skills is to encourage them to read. They should strive for at least 30 minutes of self-sustained reading time daily.
Because of the busy schedules of families today, there may not be enough time to make it to the library during business hours. The Dennis M. O’Connor Public Library has just what families need to help supply their children with reading materials; digital eBooks and audio books through OverDrive.
The library may be closed, but its digital collection is always open. Parents can filter what titles their children read. Some of the titles offer the option to change to dyslexic font, to increase the readability of the text for readers with dyslexia.
Contact the library at 361-526-2608 to find out how to help a child improve his or her reading skills with digital books.