Diner back open

REFUGIO – The year was 2015 when it was announced that a 24 Diner would be part of the new Refugio Travel Center at the north end of Refugio off U.S. Highway 77.
But the diner was short-lived, and soon it closed, sitting for periods of time before being leased and then closing again.
About a month ago, the 24 Diner opened again, relying on Facebook to get the word out.
“Apparently not (for Facebook),” said manager Tina Bonam.
Business has been slow.
Bonam said she had gone to a beauty shop to get her nails done.
“The lady there said she doesn’t facebook,” Bonam said.
“She said, ‘There are a lot of us people who just read the paper,’” Bonam said.
At any rate, Bonam said she and her staff are ready to go for it now.
Bonam, who lives in Woodsboro, said the restaurant sat empty for almost two years.
“A few of us began making tacos, and things went from there,” she said.
“We had the idea of making it into a chicken place,” she said, explaining that the Golden Chick closed and wasn’t coming back.
And the demand for chicken is present in Refugio.
However, Bonam said the menu from the restaurant’s early days remains pretty much the same.
Breakfast will be served all day, and a variety of selections are available from chicken fried steak and eggs to breakfast tacos to an Eagles special and a Bobcat special.
Sandwiches such as the classic BLT and club sandwich and more are available for lunch, including various salads.
Also, platters including steak and shrimp, chicken fried chicken and hamburger steak are available.
Prices range from $2.99 to $13.99, depending on what is ordered.
