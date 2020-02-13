Display highlights Valentines

REFUGIO – A display located at the Refugio County Courthouse invites people to sit and take a Valentine-themed photo with loved ones.
This is the first time the courthouse display has focused on Valentines Day, said Refugio County Attorney Deborah Bauer, who helped coordinate the exhibit.
“Three years ago when I took office, we started to try as a community — and all the elected officials — to do something fun at the courthouse for different holidays,” Bauer said.
“We started off with a pumpkin patch, and kids from schools came over and had their picture taken with the pumpkins.
“Last year we had an Easter egg hunt there and invited kids from three different school districts. We had a really great response to it.”
More than 2,000 Easter eggs were collected by children, with the hunters divided into different age groups.
“That was so much fun to watch,” Bauer said.
While Bauer is the one spearheading the holiday display efforts, she said all the elected officials have worked to make the holiday displays a success.
“It’s done with absolutely no tax dollars at all, and we’ve had a truly great response from the community,” Bauer said.
“The library always helps us, and Tina (McGuill, the director of the Dennis M. O’Conner Public Library) always tries to incorporate our display into what the library does as much as possible.”
The Christmas display in December is always well received, Bauer said.
“We had a huge Christmas display and every elected official put an ornament on the tree,” she said. “It made a darling display.
“It’s one of those things where this has kind of grown. It’s fun for us to give something back to the community. It’s something everyone can enjoy and it doesn’t cost our taxpayers any money.”
Jeff Osborne is editor of the News of San Patricio and the Refugio County Press.