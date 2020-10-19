REFUGIO – Reacting to principals and parents concerns that distance learning wasn’t providing the best education, the Refugio ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to end remote learning options after Oct. 16.
All discussion on the matter took place at previous meetings. Board President Andy Rocha said in order to give parents time to make the needed adjustments, the requirement for face-to-face instruction will officially begin on Monday, Oct. 19. Before then, students had the option for remote or on site learning.
