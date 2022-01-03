District Attorney Robert Lassmann, the district attorney for Goliad, Refugio and DeWitt counties, faced a public reprimand during an Oct. 25 DeWitt County Commissioners Court meeting for inappropriate conduct.
The reprimand stated clearly that the county of DeWitt does not allow or condone profanity or disrespectful language in the workplace or on county property. The county of DeWitt expects its employees and elected officials to refrain from use of such language.
The county of DeWitt became aware of an incident involving Lassmann. In the incident, it was reported that Lassman was asked by Leonides Ramirez, the deputy clerk at the district clerk’s office, to look over a file for another district clerk, Esther Ruiz. In the report, Lassmann responded by saying “Tell her to eat (expletive) and die, I am the (expletive) attorney, not her. I am getting tired of this (expletive).” the report stated.
Six county employees submitted statements regarding the incident that day.
The Commissioners Court of DeWitt County finished by publicly admonishing Lassmann for his conduct during the incident.
