Doctor begins practice in Refugio

REFUGIO – From the arid climate of Saudi Arabia to the likewise air of Midland, Dr. Philip Scherrer has been there.
Scherrer, 59, was born in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. His father was in the oil and gas business.
“Ras Tanura was where I was at 1 year old. That’s where I really grew up. I was there until I was 15 in an American community there,” he said.
Scherrer said he learned the basic Arabic greetings while there.
“Like for most teenagers, it wasn’t required,” he said.
Scherrer reminisced that “most kids grew up quicker, and were ready to go off and do something after high school.”
He opined that kids nowadays are “a lot less independent,” ready to stay at home until they are in their 20s.
At 15, Scherrer was accepted at George Town prep school, but at that moment in time his parents were transferred.
Actually, they were transferred twice to The Hague – once with UniCal, and then a second time with Texaco/Pennzoil.
His family ended up in Houston that second time around.
Scherrer said the change was radical.
Back in Saudi Arabia, he could take off with friends on foot or on bikes when they were about 12 or 13 years old.
“It was a small town. There was so much desert and beach,” he said.
“But we weren’t supposed to ride around much,” he said.
“We (he and his brother) took all day riding field trips. We modified street bikes – the usual juvenile stuff,” he said.
While in Holland, Scherrer had 36 kids in the same class.
He said all of them were good role models. The competition was who could be the best “brainiac.”
That was the eighth grade.
He said one of his classmates was a math wiz and is now a demolition engineer. Another became a Disney vice president.
“I was always interested in sports. I played in the Dutch National Championships,” Scherrer said.
He also stayed up to 3 a.m. to catch the World Series on radio.
“TV had black and white programming. It began at 5 a.m. with Sesame Street and ended at 10:30 p.m.,” he said.
“It was a simple life back then,” he said.
That time in his life was special, and he will never forget it.
Scherrer became a single father, and he raised a son.
“When he grew up, he decided to go into the Marines with a friend,” he said.
Because Scherrer had been accepted at George Town Prep School, he then instead was accepted at Jake Jesuit College Preparatory in Houston.
Eventually, he attended Texas A&M University and earned his undergraduate in 2005, finishing medical school in 2009 and his residency in 2015.
He was a registered nurse prior to becoming a doctor for 17 years.
He had a successful family practice in Midland for four years.
Now remarried in 2009, his family mainly lives in and around Houston.
And that was one of the reasons he decided to move to Refugio – the nine-hour drive from Midland to Houston.
“We were renting in Midland because housing was under pressure. The waiting list was a year,” he said.
“Here everything is looking like we’re going to settle in Beeville,” he said.
“It is the pride of ownership. We will get more out of it rather than in Houston and Midland,” he said.
So Scherrer signed a contract at the end of May to become a family practice doctor at the Refugio Clinic.
He was in town Wednesday, Oct. 9, to get set up and begin seeing patients.
Already he said he feels greatly supported in Refugio.
Of course, the drive to Houston is only three hours instead of nine to see family.
And there’s something else about Refugio that seems familiar, as well.
“Refugio offers a more pleasant lifestyle,” he said.
