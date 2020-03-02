BEEVILLE – AEP Texas is warning area residents about a round of scams in which callers threaten to shut off electricity service unless an immediate payment is made.
According to a press release, AEP Texas is not making these calls. In fact, “as an energy delivery company, AEP Texas does not bill the end-use customer. The end-use customer is billed by the retail electric provider.”
Another scam involves replacement of electrical meters, for which a payment is required before the work is done. AEP said it does not collect payments for such work.
More red flags for scam activity are if the caller requests the customer to make a payment via a prepaid debit or credit card.
Other common scams include:
• Overpayment tactic: Claiming a customer overpaid a bill, so a personal account number is requested to facilitate a refund
• Vacate the home: Scammers claim they need to replace metering or other equipment, making it necessary for the customer to leave their home for 72 hours
• Power restoration charge: For a fee, power can be restored more quickly after a severe storm causing widespread power outages
• Identification attack: Rather than calling a 1-800 number, victims are directed to press 1 to collect more personal identifying information
• Door knocking imposter: Someone posing as a utility worker attempts to gain entry into unsuspecting victims’ homes.
AEP suggests those who get such calls should call their retail electric provider at the number shown on their utility bill, to verify their account balance. Anyone suspecting fraud should call their local law-enforcement agency and then call AEP Texas at 1-877-373-4858.
Chief Deputy Ronnie Jones of the Bee County Sheriff’s Office urges those receiving such calls to verify if they are legit before taking any action.
“If there’s any question, tell them thank you and call the company to verify,” he said. “Take down the number they’re calling from. But verify everything before you make any arrangements or give them any money.”