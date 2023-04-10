Early voting starts April 24

Early voting for city and school board elections in Refugio County begins on April 24.
Registered voters in all precincts can cast their early ballots at the Refugio County Elections Administration Office located at 414C N. Alamo Street in Refugio from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., April 24-28 and May 1-2.
Election day is May 6 and four polling locations in the county will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The May 6 polling location for the Town of Refugio and Refugio ISD races will be at the Refugio County Community Center at 305 Swift Street in Refugio.
Town of Refugio aldermen Karen A. Watts and Lenny Anzaldua are up for election. Challenging for the two at-large seats are Tiffany Weber Perez and Ixtlazihuatl (Lala) Vasquez.
Two places on the Refugio ISD school board are up for election. Single Member District 7 representative Ethel Garza will not face competition in the general election. SMD 6 trustee Andy Rocha will face opposition from challenger Zachery Haug.
Two seats on the Woodsboro ISD Board of Trustees are up for election. Incumbent Joseph Gonzales will be challenged by Royce Avery for the Place 1 seat. Myra Hernandez and Delia Rivera will be on the ballot for the Place 2 seat vacated by Michelle McCleskey.
Also on the ballot will be a $32,545,000 Woodsboro ISD bond issue calling for funds to build a new elementary school.
Voters can cast their ballots for the Woodsboro ISD Board of Trustees races on election day at the Woodsboro ISD Eagle Dome at 904 Locke Street in Woodsboro and at the Bayside Community Center at 909 First Street in Bayside.
There will be a race for the Town of Bayside Councilmember Place 1 seat as Ken Dahl is challenging incumbent David Vega. Incumbents Daniel Molina (Place 4) and Van Williams (Place 5) will go unchallenged.
Town of Bayside can cast their ballots in the councilmember race at the Bayside Community Center.
