Easter egg hunt provides hopping good time

Excitement was in the air on April 1 as a crowd gathered for the annual Easter egg hunt sponsored by the Town of Refugio Events Planning Committee.
Approximately 100 children attended the event held at Heritage Park. Many adults also showed up to help as well as enjoy the festivities.
“I was so glad people came together,” said Alice Silvas, one of the committee members.
A free meal of hot dogs, brownies, cookies and drinks was followed by activities and games that included tug-of-war, sack races, bunny tail and Kool-aid Jammers chug-a-lug. In addition, there was a bounce house, egg coloring and photos with the Easter Bunny.
The highlight of the day was the Easter egg hunt of more than 4,000 candy-filled plastic eggs. Baskets were provided to those children who did not have one.
Prizes were given to all contest/game winners. Tug-of-war winners received a medallion and a trophy.
Refugio Mayor Wanda Dukes said that at last year’s event the committee would have liked to have seen more people come out. And this year, the committee got its wish. Dukes said several adults commented to her about how much they enjoyed themselves.
Committee members are already looking ahead. Their goal is to have at least 5,000 eggs for the next hunt.
