Echoes of D-Day, the Cold War and their lessons

This weekend we mark 76 years since a pivotal date in American -- and world -- history took place, the D-Day landings in which Allied troops stormed the beaches of Normandy to help strike another blow in the tremendous struggle to take Europe back from Adolf Hitler and his Nazis.
At that time, the Nazi Germans had occupied France and much of the rest of Europe for a very long and bitter four years, imposing a brutal control over the nations it had conquered. During that time, the Nazis had gone from persecuting Jews and other ethnic minorities to a policy of outright extermination, one of the most terrible and sinister times in human history.
I was fortunate to have had the opportunity back in 1994 to interview some of those Americans who invaded Normandy in 1944 and who helped to liberate Europe from Nazi control. Of course, the Soviet Union, which included Russia, was engaged in a bloody struggle against the Nazis in the east, but freeing Italy from German and fascist control — and the D-Day landings that led to freedom for the French and other Western Europeans — was a sign that Nazi power was finally weakening in Europe.
While America and much of the world seemed to hold its breath during and immediately after the D-Day landings were announced, a large American force sailed westward from Pearl Harbor toward the Mariana Islands which had been seized years earlier by Imperial Japan.
That invasion force featured 16 aircraft carriers, more than 900 combat aircraft, two divisions of Marines and one division of Army infantry, but it went largely unnoticed by most of the world as attention was focused on the massive battles of Europe.
While some type of conflicts during the 1940s may have been inevitable, standing up to the threats of Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan earlier would have helped the West act from a position of strength, rather than desperation.
We are fortunate that our nation and world has not been involved in another war as large and overwhelming over the past 75 years. Yes, there have been deadly conflicts in Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, and elsewhere, but nothing like that which consumed the entire world during the 1940s.
We came close to all-out war with the Soviet Union a few times in the four and a half decades of the Cold War, but fortunately the world was not plunged into the abyss of a conflict of a similar size to World War II.
When the Soviet Union fell in 1991 and the countries of Eastern Europe (including East Germany) celebrated their freedom, my generation along with all the others that were aware of that event at the time breathed a sigh of relief. We grew up during a time when -- at any minute -- nuclear missiles from opposing sides could wipe out much of the world’s population in horrific war. Being able to put those thoughts behind us was a huge relief, but time would tell that complete peace in the world would remain unobtainable.
The terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, jolted us out of our complacency and launched a War on Terrorism and a quest to eliminate weapons of mass destruction a couple years later. And while these conflicts were deadly and also very costly, they still did not rise to the level faced during World War II.
In the years leading up to 2020, bitter disagreements and differing goals greatly increased tensions between the United States, much of Europe and Japan on one side and the Chinese and their Russian and Iranian allies on the other.
The heady days of the 1990s when the threat of large-scale war seemed very distant are just a memory now. We are back in a world where it seems we are teetering on the edge, and a massive conflict on the scale of World War II could devastate the world.
One of the lessons of World War II was that American economic strength and the ability to manufacture incredible amounts of materials helped win the war. Sadly, much of that manufacturing capability was allowed to move to China, which seems much more of a menacing giant red dragon than a trading partner these days. Anyone who doubts China’s quest to dominate the world and eclipse America’s power and technological strength has not been paying very close attention.
Now, the world seems much more like it was during the long and polarized Cold War, or as it was on Dec. 6, 1941.
As we remember the days of massive world war of the 1940s and the possibility of immense destruction that hung over the world like a dark cloud from the late 1940s to the early 1990s, we can see similarities in the world that we live in today.
While our nation may not have to endure another Dec. 7, or the massive battles that led to extinguishing the Nazi and Imperial Japanese quests to dominate the world, we certainly have to be prepared to face whatever challenges might arise. If we are not prepared, the cost may be much higher for us than it was even 70-plus years ago.
In addition to resolving to stay strong, ready and not taking our safety for granted (something that likely has not been so much of an issue since the COVID-19 pandemic), we must make sure we have the capability to manufacture the things our country and our allies need to help defend ourselves from whatever threats arise.
Not only do the people of today and future generations depend on that, but the spirits of those looking down from heaven who endured such sacrifice on the beaches of Normandy, the Pacific and elsewhere more than 75 years ago would call out for that, too.
Jeff Osborne is editor of the News of San Patricio and the Refugio County Press.