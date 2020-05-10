Emergency management helps tackle difficulties

REFUGIO – While the coronavirus crisis has taken center stage locally, statewide and nationally — and the Refugio County emergency management department is a big part of that — the aim of the department is to be able to respond to any potential disaster that may occur.
County government plays a big role in helping prepare for emergencies, with County Judge Bobby Blaschke and Emergency Management/Safety Coordinator Sheldon Wiginton helping to lead the way.
During a recent meeting of the Refugio County Commissioners Court, Wiginton gave an update on the response to the coronavirus — or COVID 19 — crisis.
“There have been 25,297 cases (of coronavirus) reported statewide,” Wiginton said.
He noted that 44 coronavirus tests were administered at Refugio County Memorial Hospital, with an additional 18 people tested by military personnel at a mobile testing site at the Refugio County Fairgrounds.
“The hospital has been very diligent in their way of testing,” Wiginton said. “Our hospital district has great staff, doctors and nurses, and we are blessed to have a resource like this in our county. They’ve risen to the challenge and are on the cusp of having a blood test (for antibodies) in the next couple of weeks.
“There’s been great work by the hospital. They’re the heart and soul of our response to this crisis.”
Wiginton said in response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s procedure for reopening many of the state’s businesses — as well his decision to let the “stay at home” order expire on April 30 at midnight, the county will follow suit.
“Phase 1 (of the reopening process) allows restaurants and retail to open at 25 percent occupancy, but since Refugio County had five or fewer cases (with none reported), businesses can open with 50 percent occupancy,” Wiginton said.
State and local monitoring will be done for the next two weeks to determine how the number of coronavirus cases is affected by the reopening.
If the numbers do not spike, Phase 2 of reopening will begin May 18, allowing some areas to increase from 25 to 50 percent occupancy — or from 50 to 75 percent.
“Officials will be closely monitoring the situation to make sure we don’t get more (coronavirus) cases,” Wiginton said.
“Barber shops, nail salons and massage parlors are not allowed to open until Phase 2 on May 18.”
Although the governor has said masks are not mandatory for people in public settings, they are highly recommended, Wiginton said.
“Social distancing remains in play in all areas, and retail businesses are being asked to provide time periods for more vulnerable citizens (to shop),” Wiginton said. “They are asking more vulnerable populations to stay home.”
Wiginton added that as far as he knows, testing will continue through at least the end of the year.
Although more businesses will be open, Wiginton said there is certainly no requirement for people to leave their homes during this time of uncertainty.
“Please let everybody know, if they do not feel safe going out, then don’t,” Wiginton said. “Stay home.”
Blaschke appointed Wiginton to the post in July 2019.
“He’d served as a deputy sheriff in the county for a number of years,” Blaschke said. “Sheldon has the skill set and also the ability to do a good job from a technical standpoint. He monitors different situations for us and helps to formulate an emergency response plan.
“The emergency management coordinator position is a very important job. There are a lot of areas to keep up with. We learned from Hurricane Harvey (which struck the Texas coast in August 2017) that emergency management is crucial.”
One of the lessons from Harvey was how ill prepared Texas and the nation were to respond, Blaschke said.
“The state learned it was not prepared for the type of disaster we experienced with Hurricane Harvey,” Blaschke said.
At the county level, the state requires someone to oversee emergency management, which is the county judge by default unless someone else is appointed to oversee that responsibility.
While the state doesn’t provide counties with funds for an emergency management position, it does require counties to be responsible for overseeing local emergencies.
“There are no tax dollars from the state for this, although it’s required by the state,” Blaschke said. “We also have an agreement with local cities to provide emergency management oversight.”
That involves Blaschke, Wiginton and the mayors of Refugio County communities to stay in frequent contact about various concerns — including emergencies and potential emergencies.
“The county takes the lead because their cities don’t have the wherewithal financially,” Blaschke said. “Some large cities such as Corpus Christi have an emergency management coordinator, but most small cities don’t.
“The emergency management position is very important. You need someone with common sense who is able to get along with people and has a broad knowledge of different types of emergency situations. Sheldon does a good job with that.”
Refugio Mayor Wanda Dukes said Wiginton coordinates meetings with elected officials as needed and sends out frequent emails keeping everyone apprised of the latest developments on COVID-19 and a variety of other important topics.
“He keeps us posted, and we appreciate that,” she said. “He’s doing a good job.”
Meanwhile, what one county’s emergency management coordinator is responsible for might not be exactly alike in another county. While part of that is related to a county’s population and environment, there are some similarities that would apply to every county.
The state is likely to adopt a uniform policy for what the responsibilities — and qualifications — are necessary for the position, Blaschke said.
“I believe Texas is moving toward a certification process for emergency managers to make sure we’re all on the same page,” he said. “It’s becoming more and more important to have the right person in the job.
“It’s very regulated, technical with complex rules. We have to have somebody on board to help navigate through all the complexity. It’s good for elected officials to have an emergency manager in place who can help us an make important recommendations — a person who is able to hit the ground running.”
While the response to Hurricane Harvey was an eye-opening experience two and a half years ago, the COVID-19 crisis, while having some similarities — is also far different, Blaschke said.
“In 2017, we weren’t prepared,” Blaschke said. “You had 60 counties affected and different state and federal agencies involved, but a disaster of that magnitude is very hard to prepare for. You have to have supplies stored, and you have to update and replace them every so often, so that part is similar.
“With the virus, you have all 254 Texas counties affected, and a natural disaster usually affects just a fraction of that. A storm is localized, where the response to the virus is statewide, nationwide. It’s unprecedented, and you have a lot of different opinions on how to handle things.”
The key is to not overreact and do away with preparations and the types of distancing that have helped keep people safe, Blaschke said.
“It’s important to work on data and not so much emotion,” he said. “It’s been a challenge for a lot of us to figure out all the different sectors touched. You have the medical industry, the food industry, counties and cities needing to provide services, juvenile justice and also law enforcement trying to make sure everybody is protected.
“There are just so many moving parts you have to be aware of, plan for and react to. In Sheldon’s case, sometimes he is participating in multiple conference calls at the same time to make sure we have all the information needed. It’s an important responsibility and not an easy one.”
While the social distancing, stay-at-home orders and their repercussions have been a challenge, Blaschke said he is proud of local residents’ response.
“I want to commend everybody for doing their part,” he said. “People are aware, engaged and paying attention. There has also been a lot of creativity shown by people in making the best of these challenging situations. I’m proud of the way people have coped with the changing lifestyles that we’ve had to adopt.”
Jeff Osborne is the editor of the Refugio County Press.