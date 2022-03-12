Just putting this statement out there; I love surprises, especially food surprises. It has been so wonderful that people have been stopping by and dropping off things they have made for us to enjoy while I’m recuperating.
Just last week, Bil’s lodge friend, Jack, brought over two large containers of his delicious homemade chicken noodle soup. Food always tastes better when someone else makes it.
Then last Saturday, I saw a bag hanging on our fence and niece Amy, from next door, had left us a container of still warm blueberry muffins. I love blueberry muffins! Bil dug into his right away. In the nicest way possible, he let me know that hers were better than mine. I couldn’t get mad at him as I heartly agreed.
She was kind enough to share this recipe, but I’m not quite up to baking my own yet. But you will want to make these. Trust me! Amy said the recipe below is for a “normal” size recipe but she doubled it when she was baking so she could share with many people.
Amy’s Blueberry Muffins
Batter:
• 1 1/2 cups flour
• 3/4 cup sugar
• 1/2 tsp. salt
• 2 tsp. baking powder
• 1/3 cup vegetable oil
• 1 egg
• 1/3 cup buttermilk or sour milk
• 1/2 tsp. vanilla
• 1 cup fresh blueberries
Topping:
• 1/2 cup sugar
• 1/3 cup flour
• 1/4 cup butter, cubed
• 1 1/2 tsp cinnamon
Preheat oven to 400 degrees and grease some Texas sized-muffin tins (or use liners, if desired).
In a mixing bowl, stir together the flour, sugar, salt and baking powder. In another small bowl, beat together the vegetable oil, egg, buttermilk or sour milk and vanilla.
Combine the two mixtures gently, don’t over mix, then fold in the blueberries.
Fill muffin tins almost to the top, leaving enough space to sprinkle on the crumb topping.
Combine the topping ingredients and smash with a fork or pastry cutter until crumbs form. Sprinkle this on top of the batter in the muffin tins.
Bake 20-25 minutes or until the top springs back when lightly touched.
Cool in the pan for a few minutes then turn out onto a rack to cool completely.
These are really good when slightly warm and slathered in butter.
(Cook’s Notes: To make sour milk, if you don’t have buttermilk, measure out whole milk and add a tsp. of vinegar. Let sit for 10-15 minutes and you will see it begin to get thick like buttermilk. And since I’m trying to avoid vegetable oil, I’ll probably make these with melted butter or another oil like coconut oil when I finally get around to making my own.)