A surprise in the feeding flock

One of the pleasures of winter birding is coming across a species you weren’t expecting to see. I was walking my trails, enjoying the perfectly beautiful December day when suddenly, I was “in the birds.” I had walked into a winter-feeding flock. There were little birds in the brush and trees on both sides of the trail.
A winter-feeding flock is a loose assembly of several species of small birds foraging together. I saw a Carolina Chickadee, then a couple of Ruby-crowned Kinglets. I decided to “pish” to see what else I could call up. To pish, one holds one’s mouth mostly closed and softly says “pish, piiiishhh” with a lot of “s” sounds. For some reason, this gets the attention of small birds who come in closer to see what the fuss is about. It is a good way to get the skulkers out of the brush so that a birder can get a good look at them.
Out came a House Wren. Moments later, an Orange-crowned Warbler flew across the trail. Then a few more kinglets began to fuss and moved up to higher limbs. Ruby-crowned Kinglets have a distinctive fussy chattering call. It is a “low, dry, husky jidit; often a single jit or in long series when agitated.” And these kinglets were getting agitated by my pishing.
Then an even tinier bird appeared. Its call sounded like a high-pitched tsee-tsee-tsee. I recognized this trio of notes. I knew this bird. I scanned the oak in front of me, and there it was: a Golden-crowned Kinglet! Its face was boldly striped with black and white. But what really stood out was its golden-yellow crown patch. The top of its head was like a glowing caution light!
For a few minutes, the brush was alive with the scolding of the wren, the chick-a-dee-dee noises, and the fussing of the kinglets. The tsee-tsee-tsee of the Golden-crowned Kinglet topped out the chorus of calls. I watched all the kinglets to see if any one of them would raise its crest. Only the males have the bright red feathers (chromium orange in the Golden-crowned Kinglets) that they can erect when they are excited or angry. One of the Ruby-crowns showed his crest! But the Golden-crown bird was female; only the lemon-yellow patch showed on her head.
Both species of kinglets, like the other little birds in this feeding flock, are insectivores. They glean insects, spiders, and tiny invertebrates from the leaves as they forage together. If one bird disturbs a bug and it gets away, another fellow in the flock usually catches it as it flees. All these small birds feed better by working together, especially in the winter. It is a good strategy.
The kinglets are only found in South Texas during the colder months. Both these birds return to Canada and the mountains of the western United States to breed. Their preferred nest sites are high in a conifer, up to 100 feet up for the Ruby-crowned. The females choose locations near the trunk, and overhanging branches usually hide the nests.
Both species of kinglets lay a surprising number of eggs for such small birds: the average clutch size is eight to nine eggs, sometimes up to 11! The Ruby-crowned Kinglet may lay up to 12 eggs. Obviously, the nests must be built to accommodate all those eggs. The Golden-crowned Kinglet builds a deep cup, and her eggs are placed in a double layer. The Ruby-crowned female constructs a globular nest that stretches (or is added to) as the clutch size rises!
As cold-hardy as these little birds are on their breeding grounds, they have the good sense of migrating to warmer climes in winter. The Ruby-crowned travels to the southern swath of the United States and into Mexico. It can be found in a variety of habitats in deciduous trees and brush.
The Golden-crowned Kinglet is considered a “short-distance migrant” and is found throughout the United States but not much further than our southern border. And it is more common in the southeastern states than here in Texas. It prefers conifers, even in winter, and can be seen in parks, cemeteries and yards with planted conifers.
Of course, birds have wings and can go where they wish. I count myself lucky that at least one Golden-crowned Kinglet (and lots of Ruby-crowns!) has chosen to spend the winter here in my Brush-Country backyard.