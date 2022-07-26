Beat the summer heat with a simple stir-fry dish

Like many of you, I’m trying to stay out of the kitchen as much as possible right now to avoid getting the house too hot and having to turn up the AC. The electric companies are telling us to reduce consumption during the hottest part of the day which is why I’m currently doing laundry in the middle of the night.
Add to that the price of groceries these days, and I’m learning to make very simple meals and we often have snacky things like pimento cheese and crackers for supper.
I’ve recently discovered these cooking sauces that come in pouches and are located next to the seasoning packets. They sure make for a fast meal. I especially love the curry-flavored ones but this time I used a Mongolian flavor and it was very good also.
Since Bil is eating very little due to his awful toothache, I made this quick dish for myself since he won’t touch anything with an oriental flavor. It came together very quickly. I like using turkey cutlets in dishes as it has a neutral flavor and it tastes nothing like Thanksgiving turkey.
That same evening around 9 o’clock, I turned on the oven to make Bil a custard pie that has cinnamon in it which would be easy for him to eat with his bad tooth the next day.
The Amish call it a Bob & Andy pie after a team of plow horses. The cinnamon will make both a top layer and a bottom layer. It’s not a pretty pie but Bil liked it a lot.
Mongolian turkey
stir-fry
• 1 pkg. turkey cutlets (3 in a pkg.)
• 1 large onion
• 6 stalks celery
• 1 large red bell pepper
• 1 pouch H-E-B Cooking Sauce Mongolian-Style
• Adam’s Reserve Umami Bomb seasoning
• water to thin sauce
• Hot chili oil, optional
• cooked rice
Cut turkey cutlets into strips and put in a bowl. Sprinkle on the umami seasoning or season with salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Stir to coat. Pan fry in a neutral healthy oil until the strips get some color on them and are no longer pink, then remove from the pan.
Slice up the onion and bell pepper and cut the celery into thin slices on the diagonal. Put in the frying pan and sprinkle with a bit more of the umami seasoning. Saute to a tender crisp. Add the turkey back in with the vegetables and add in the cooking sauce. Add a half cup of water or so to thin into a nice sauce that coats evenly as it heats through. Serve over cooked rice. Top with a drizzle of hot chili oil, if desired.
Cooks Note: The umami seasoning is a mushroom flavored seasoned salt. It is found by the cooking kiosk at the H-E-B on Navarro.
Bob & Andy Pie
• 1 refrigerated pie crust
• 3 large eggs
• 2 cups whole milk
• 1 tsp vanilla
• 1 cup sugar
• 2 rounded Tbsp. flour
• 2 tsp. cinnamon
• 1/2 tsp. salt
Set out the pie crust, milk and eggs for about 20 minutes before using to take off the refrigerator chill. Then line a pie plate with the crust and set aside.
Using an electric mixer, beat the eggs well, then add in the milk and vanilla.
In a small separate bowl, stir together the remaining dry ingredients. Beat this mixture into the egg mixture. Pour into the prepared pie shell and bake about 40 minutes until puffed and the center is mostly set. Crust edges may need to be covered if they get too brown. Cool on a wire rack until completely cool and then refrigerate it overnight.