Beta Sigma Phi group announces raffle items

Beta Sigma Phi is conducting its annual raffle which features an array of items to go along with this year’s theme “Light My Fire.”
The drawing will be held at 8 p.m. on March 24, at the Refugio County Expo Center.
The raffle items include a rustic fire pit from Cabela’s filled with four director’s chairs, logs, a variety of fire starters, pie irons and recipe book, two throw blankets, smores’ makings complete with skewers, hot cocoa bombs, glow in the dark frisbees, head lamps, stocking cap headlights, Jiffy Pop popcorn holders, additives to make the fire colorful and a bottle of locally bottled wine.
Tickets are $1 per ticket or six for $5. They can be purchased from any Beta Sigma Phi member (Diana Brown, Marilyn Beuershausen, Loretta Bourland, Louise Bower, Linda Butler, Barbara Critchlow, Jane Fischer, Joyce Dierschke or Debbie Sternadel) or in the Expo Center at the fairgrounds during the county fair.
For more information, contact Jane Fischer at 737-667-1996.
Information submitted by Barbara Critchlow, with BSP