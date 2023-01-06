The descendants of Walter and Mary Magdalene Shaw Bonner, along with the descendants of the couple’s siblings (the Durst, Harris, Jenkins, Odom, Parker, Terrell, Thomas, Townsend and Walker families) gathered for a family reunion at Padilla Hall, in Refugio, Saturday, Dec. 17.
This was the first reunion for the families in almost 30 years. In attendance were approximately 150 family members and friends from Refugio, Woodsboro, Bay City, Corpus Christi, Austin, Arlington, Rosenberg, San Antonio and Florida.
The reunion opened with the singing of “I’ve Got a Feeling Everything’s Going to Be Alright” and “Thank You, Lord.” Chad Bonner gave the opening prayer, followed by greetings from Jewel Bonner Wilson and Refugio Mayor Wanda Dukes.
The Rev. Charles Bonner, event planner, then expressed his gratitude to the families for their presence.
Floyd Williams gave special recognition to senior family members Bertha Jones, Elnora Roundtree, Roy Durst Jr., John Durst Sr., Mae Milligan and Jewel Wilson who were seated at the head table.
A memorial period included the lighting of candles and a moment of silence.
Following the opening program a meal consisting of barbecue brisket, sausage and turkey, and a variety of side dishes and desserts was served.
The remainder of the afternoon was spent playing games, taking pictures and re-connecting with one another.
The families plan to make this an annual event.
Information submitted by Rev. Charles Bonner