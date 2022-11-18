The descendants of Mary Magdalene Shaw Bonner and Walter Bonner will hold a family reunion from 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturday, Dec. 17 at Padilla Hall in Refugio.
The Durst, Harris, Jenkins, Odom, Parker, Terrell, Thomas, Townsend and Walker families will also be included in the reunion.
The cost is $30 per family and $20 for individuals. The deadline for payment and registration is Monday, Dec. 5. Payments are to be sent to Floyd Williams, 2713 Alvin Drive, Corpus Christi, Texas 78415.
Contact Rev. Charles Bonner at 979-730-9486 or Jewel Bonner Wilson at 361-851-9443 for more information.