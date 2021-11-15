Children from Woodsboro and Refugio showed off their Halloween costumes Thursday morning, Oct. 28, at the Refugio County Courthouse as the county hosted pre-K through second grade students for some Halloween fun.
“We invite local schools to participate,” said Tiffany Perez, who works with the county attorney’s office. “This year we had our magic show. We’re having a hayride for the children and an obstacle course. We try to do this every year for the kids.”
Refugio County attorney Deb Bower explained that “It’s put on by all the elected officials and courthouse staff through donations. Each year we change something. This is the first year we’ve had a magician. It’s our fourth year.”
Britni Bernal’s kindergarten class from Refugio ISD watched the show by Mr. Blossom and lined up to climb on the hayride. Pumpkin painting contest winners were announced.