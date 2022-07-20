‘Lady of the Night’ finally comes out to play

We were blessed with almost two inches of rain at the house and slightly cooler weather last week – what a blessing. Unfortunately, we only had a half-inch at the ranch and hot dry weather is in the forecast.
I’m so excited; my Brassavola nodosa bloomed for the first time. I’ve patiently waited for this unusual orchid to bloom for years. It was a blessing it survived in the greenhouse for five days without heat during Uri with no electricity. It not only survived, it bloomed.
B. nodosa is known as “Lady of the Night” because its strong citrusy fragrance emitted during the early evening to attract moths – night pollinating insects. The white blooms have an enlarged, scoop-like lip with petals and sepals that are narrowed into spear-like shapes. It is a native of Mexico, Central America, the West Indies and northern South America.
They have long, thin tubular leaves. The pseudobulbs are so small the leaves appear to arise directly from the rhizome. The shape of their tubular leaves make them drought tolerant – designed to reduce water transpiration. Be sure to water with chlorine-free water: B. nodosa is sensitive to chlorine and other chemicals in tap water. Last week’s rain was a blessing on my mounted B. nodosa. I use rain water I capture to water all of my orchids.
B. nodosa likes daytime temperatures of 65 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit and night time temps no lower than 55 degrees or the plant won’t bloom. The orchids enjoy strong, bright light, even some direct morning sunlight. The best way to propagate is to divide in the spring.
In nature, orchids grow primarily in trees as epiphytes (air plants) or in the ground as terrestrials (earth plants). This lofty canopy is where you will find most of the epiphytic orchids, up where moist breezes blow and there is abundant sunlight. Orchids grow almost all over the world. Wild orchids are found all over Texas. Their range extends from East Texas piney woods to the drier, more sparsely vegetated areas of the Chisos Mountains of Big Bend National Park. If you adore vanilla ice cream, consider this: each of those dark dots in the ice cream are actually an orchid seed, one of hundreds of thousands housed in the fruit, or “bean,” of Vanilla panifoliafolia, a native of the West Indies. Depending on the type of orchid, there are more than 25,000 known species and more than 100,000 cultivars developed since 1856 when the first orchid hybrid rocked the plant world. Species endemic to higher elevations may be accustomed to cool night temperatures while those near sea level may be adapted to more heat around the clock.
Success with orchids is simple: select orchids that nature has outfitted to like living in conditions existing in your home or garden. Once the temperatures warm up, I hang my orchids in special wood slated wood baskets in my oak trees. The orchids received dappled sunlight and breezes which replicate their natural growing conditions. In the fall, once the night time temperatures drop to 50 degrees, I return them to the greenhouse.
Containers for orchids need to have good drainage and allow for good air circulation. These plants are found growing in trees in the rainforest so it is important to recreate that enviroment. Clay pots designed for orchids will have holes on the side for faster drainage which is especially vital to dendrobium and Cattleya which may suffer root problems if their mixes are overly moist for too long. Slatted basket and wire baskets allow for good air circulation and may be lined with moss to keep potting medium in container.
The best beginner orchids include Brassavola, Cattleya, Cymbidium, Oncidium, and Phalaenopsis.
Phalaenopsis, commonly known as the moth orchid is one of the best choices for the novice. It is the one you will find at the grocery store. It grows rapidly and produces lavish sprays of pink, white, yellow, red spotted and striped flowers; some have marbled leaves. It typically flowers from winter or late fall to spring, and blooms can remain fresh for three to six weeks. No western exposure or direct sunlight. Daytime temperatures range from 65 to 90 degrees, while nighttime temperatures should be 60 to 70 degrees. Very cold sensitive and cannot take a chill. If outside temperature is due to drop, move from the window to avoid any drafts. Use fir bark for a growing medium, which should be watered regularly to maintain a moist growing medium. To prevent rot, avoid watering near the stem. A balanced fertilizer applied in spring and summer along with bloom booster in autumn will increase the number of blooms.
In fact, in order to regenerate and bloom again, orchids require similar care in the summer to that which we give young children. Specifically, they need to spend as much time as possible outdoors, with lots of fresh air and abundant light, some sun - but not enough to burn. Hose them down frequently but allow them to dry out a little in between, but never to the point of shriveling leaves and roots. Adequate nutrition is vital.
Orchids are the royalty of the plant world, with their sculptural elegance and color. They can be fun to grow - if not purchase the occasional plant in bloom to enjoy and then call me to take it off your hands.
Happy gardening.