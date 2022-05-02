Grateful for support
Editor:
Many thanks to all of you who participated in the Beta Sigma Phi raffle. Proceeds will fund projects benefiting many less fortunate families in Refugio County this coming year.
The winning ticket was drawn Friday, March 25, at 8 p.m. by Pastor Jordan Newberry. Congratulations to Jamie Wendel, winner of the wonderful array of interesting and useful items.
We are so grateful for your support!
Barbara Critchlow
