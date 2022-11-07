The Refugio County Retired School Personnel will meet on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Presbyterian church in Refugio.
Refreshments are at 9:30 a.m.
The meeting will start at 10 a.m.
Robin Metting, District 3 president, will be the guest speaker.
