Council meeting
A county council meeting will be held at the extension office at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14.
Good samaritan donation box
Good Samaritan Ministries in Refugio needs help. 4-H Queen Eliza Rozacky made it her service project this month to help them out. There is a box set up in the extension office, as a drop off spot, for donations. Arrangements can also be made for donations to be picked up by calling the extension office..
Much needed items are towels, toilet paper, soap Ziploc bags, shampoo, toothpaste and toothbrushes, trash bags and aluminum foil.
All items are due by 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18.
Upcoming validation dates
Major Show swine validation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29.
County validation for swine, goats and lambs will be conducted from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
RCFA board meetings
Fair board meetings are held on the third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at Padilla Hall. November and December meetings will be Nov. 15 and Dec. 20, respectively.
Rule book
The new Refugio County Fair Rule Book is available online (scroll to the bottom under Refugio County Fair information) at Refugio County 4-H | Refugio County Extension Office (agrilife.org).
District announcement
The District 11 Coastal Bend Classic will be held at the San Patricio County Fairgrounds, 219 W. 15th St., Sinton. The Livestock Judging Contest will be Friday, Dec. 3; youth livestock clinics and shows for sheep, goats and beef will be Saturday, Dec. 4. For more information click on the District 11 website link: Coastal Bend Classic (tamu.edu)
State announcements
Tasty jerky? Check. Supporting local kids? Check. Texas 4-H has teamed up with legendary rodeo announcer Gob Tallman to sell his Authentic Cowboy Beef Jerky.
The jerky is made from high-quality beef that’s been grass-raised on Texas ranches. There are four flavors to choose from, with sweet, peppery, smoky and spicy options. Each package is $10 and shipping is $7.
The proceeds will help fund club projects for the 4-H kids right here in the community. Make an investment in the future of Texas by ordering Bob Tallman’s Authentic Cowboy Beef Jerky at texas4hfoundation.org.