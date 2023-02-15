Refugio County Fair homemaking pre-entry cards available

Homemaking pre-entry cards for the Refugio County Fair to be held March 22-25 are available at the Refugio County Extension Office. The cards can be turned in at the extension office anytime before 4 p.m. on Monday, March 13.
The fees are $2 per youth and $5 per adult regardless of the number of entries submitted. A late entry fee of $10 will be charged for entries received after March 13.
The divisions in the Refugio County Expo Building will include baked goods, preserved foods, clothing, sewing and handwork, quilts, crafts, horticulture, art and photography.