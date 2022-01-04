The Refugio Commissioners Court held its final meeting of the month on Nov. 23. During the meeting, the Commissioners Court discussed the county’s participation in Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s proposed opioid settlement.
The background of the summary of proposed opioid settlements stated “Texas, along with a broad coalition of states and subdivisions, has reached final agreements with four companies to resolve legal claims against for their role in the opioid crisis. One agreement is with opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson. The other is three major pharmaceutical distributors: AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson.”
These agreements would provide $26 billion in payments over the course of 18 years. The funding is distributed based on the agreements reached among the attorneys general. The combined share that Texas would receive is nearly $1.5 billion. This funding would be used to support strategies to fight the opioid crisis.
The Commissioners Court motioned to participate in the settlement. It passed unanimously, with the commissioners and judge signing the settlement.
The Commissioners Court was also updated on the states of Hurricane Harvey recovery. Three different projects are in the planning and bidding stages. The Commissioners Court plans to include these updates monthly to make sure everything stays on track in terms of reconstruction.
COVID-19 continues to be an issue in the country. An update on the county of Refugio was announced during the meeting. In Refugio, there have been 922 confirmed cases, 279 probable cases, 31 fatalities, 1168 recoveries and two cases currently being tracked. Refugio has a 54.25% vaccination rate for its county residents.
Judge Robert Blaschke confirmed that these updates would remain on the agenda for the foreseeable future.
•mtamez@mysoutex.com•