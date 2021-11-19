“We’re the class that gets it done, we’re the class of ’81!” That was the class motto of the Refugio High School graduating class of 1981.
Approximately 25 members of that class, one of the largest to graduate from RHS, gathered together during homecoming week for their 40th class reunion.
Class members participated in RHS’ homecoming parade on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Hanging from their float was a Bobcat orange and black sign emblazoned with the words “Class of 1981 - 40 years and still rockin.” Class members carried out that theme by rocking in their chairs along the parade route.
A pregame mixer was held Friday, Oct. 29, at the home of Wayne and Beth Bauer Linscomb, prior to the football game at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium. At the game, class members sat together to cheer for the Bobcats.
The alumni once again walked the halls of RHS as they toured the school and the Bobcat Tribute Plaza before returning to the Linscomb home for food, fun and fellowship Saturday, Oct. 30.
As they visited, the former classmates remembered the deceased members of the class, as well.
All of the classmates expressed their appreciation to the organizers for their many efforts.
•bmartin@mysoutex.com•