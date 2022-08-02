Start with a noodle, end with a meal

I have always loved noodles. My earliest food memory is of the big bowl of brown butter noodles that would be on the table at every visit to Grandma’s house.
Bil says he did not grow up eating noodles. At their house they had spaghetti pasta. And I never even tasted spaghetti until our family went up to Ohio to visit his family when I was 10 years old.
So, Bil has now learned to love noodles since I married him, especially if they have brown butter cracker crunchies on them.
I love them because you can make a super-fast and filling meal with them when you are short on time.
Bil ate this latest concoction that I threw together and liked it. You can add more things to it if you like, like mushrooms and diced celery, but this is the most I could get away with cooking for Mr. Picky.
Hamburger noodle casserole
• 1 lb. hamburger
• 1/2 large onion, chopped
• 2 tsp. dried minced garlic
• salt and pepper
• 3 cups dry noodles (about a half a bag)
• 3/4 cup frozen petit peas
• 1/2 cup sour cream
• 1 can cream of celery soup
• 4-6 slices American cheese, diced
• 1 cup pasta water or beef broth
• 3 slices of toasted bread
• 2-3 Tbsp. melted butter
In an extra-large frying pan, brown the hamburger with the onions and garlic. Season with salt and pepper. Cook until no longer pink, then set aside.
In a large pot of salted water, cook the noodles to al dente. When done, drain the noodles, reserving a cup of the pasta water. Add the drained noodles to the hamburger meat along with the peas, sour cream, celery soup and diced cheese. Use what you need of the pasta water or beef broth to thin it down into a nice sauce. Pour into a deep buttered casserole dish.
Lay a sheet of aluminum foil over the dish and bake for 30 minutes at 350 degrees.
Make the bread crumbs by toasting the bread and then putting it into a food processor to grind into crumbs. Transfer to a small bowl and add some very soft or melted butter to moisten.
Remove the cover from the casserole dish and sprinkle on the bread crumbs. Bake an additional 10 minutes.