Tales from the Grave

Some time ago, I received a phone call here at the museum, wanting to know if I had any information on a Peter White.
So I grabbed one of our copies of The History and Heritage of Goliad County, published back in 1983 by Jackie L. Pruett and Everett B. Cole. I told the lady, “No, but let me check in the Cemetery Listings of Goliad County, Texas.” Again, it was no.
So I quickly checked the file cabinet, and still there was nothing. So back to the phone, “No we don’t have anything on Mr. White. Can you tell me something about him?”
So starts this “Tale from the Grave.”
The lady said, “Well, he supposedly was killed the same day as his son-in-law, and they are supposed to be buried on a ranch.”
“Hmm,” I replied. “ That seems to have happened to a lot of folks around here, but can you be a little more specific, with the time period?” I
“Oh yes,” she said. “About 1865.”
I thought, “Whoa, lady that’s about 160 years ago, now, that’s a REAL cold case! I know my friend has been after me to work on cold cases but, really!”
Oh, well, there’s nothing on my plate for the weekend but cleaning and laundry, so why not?
So one Saturday morning I fired up my computer and started digging.
Peter White was born in 1801 in Virginia. He and his wife, Nancy McCullough, joined one of Austin’s colonies and came to Texas and swore an oath to the Mexican government here in Texas on Jan. 30, 1827.
Peter and Nancy were married in 1821 before coming to Texas. They came to Texas with one son, John Shadrack White. There may have been other children, but I did not locate any.
They came down to Jackson County to their land grant, which was located on the east of the Navidad River, about four or five miles above the Golden Rod Creek.
Nancy McCullough White died in Jackson County before 1838, for that year in Jackson County, Peter married Mahala McCulloch. She may have been kin to Nancy.
Mahala and Peter had five children – Austin Cassimer White, French Strother Gray “Doc” White, Peter Poloski White, Margarrett Lodriski Ann White and Nancy White.
Mahala died in 1847 at the age of 25 in Jackson County, leaving Peter with five children under 6 years old.
Peter married again in December 1848 in Jackson County, this time to Elizabeth Vess. Elizabeth was the widow of Peter’s friend, Jonathan Vess. She died in January 1850 in Jackson County at the age of 52.
So again in August 1854, and still in Jackson County, Peter married yet again to Rebecca Henrietta Osgood. They had a son, William Simon White, born in 1855. I found no more mention of Rebecca. But in October 1857, Peter was in San Antonio marrying again, this time to Martha Jane Elam Craig. She was the widow of James T. Craig.
Martha Jane and Peter had three children, one who later married Lafayette Vivion of Goliad County.
Peter died on April 5, 1865 in Goliad. So I looked for a newspaper article about his death, and found one. Eureka! There is no date or name of the paper on the article just a short article that stated the following:
“Peter White an old and respected citizen of Goliad County, and T. Craig, visited B. Osgood, of that county, to see about his abusing his wife, who was Craig’s sister. Mr. White reproved Osgood for his conduct, received an abrupt reply, and struck at him with a stick. Osgood drew a pistol and shot White and Craig at once shot Osgood. Both White and Osgood were killed.”
Thus ends my Tale from the Grave for this time. I hope you enjoyed my story. It is based on the truth that is available on the internet. Remember there are more stories out there. We just have to find them.
