Woodsboro FFA goat roping event set for April 29

The Woodsboro FFA will hold a Backyard Goat Roping (on foot, no horse needed) on Saturday, April 29 in the WISD parking lot behind the ag building.
Books open at 8:30 a.m. and close at 10:30 a.m.
The event is open to the first 50 teams. The event will start at noon.
There will be two runs with random ($10) and two runs with partner of choice ($20).
Limit of three entries.
There will be three progressive rounds.
No buybacks.
Attendants should bring their own chairs. Drinks, food and snacks will be available for purchase.
Contact Leslie Younts for more information at 254-228-9115.