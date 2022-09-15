Escaped suspect arrested in Refugio

A suspect who escaped Refugio County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Aug. 18 was arrested without incident at a Refugio residence on Aug. 25.
RCSO deputies, Refugio Police, DPS troopers and U.S. Marshals executed the capture of the suspect.
On Aug. 18, RCSO deputies tried to stop a vehicle operated by the suspect in Woodsboro, according to the RCSO.
The vehicle stopped at a nearby residence, where the suspect hid at the back door. The RCSO said the residence was occupied by children.
The suspect fled from the residence and escaped.
According to the RCSO, a semiautomatic pistol and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle.
The RCSO said two female suspects were also arrested at the Refugio residence on outstanding warrants. One of the women, according to the RCSO, was found to be in possession of illegal drugs while at the Refugio County Jail.
